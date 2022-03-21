Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.2% of Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $362,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,796 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,344,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,515,000 after purchasing an additional 25,694 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $867,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.57.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $175.62. The company had a trading volume of 87,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,299,896. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.20. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $461.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

