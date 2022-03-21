Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,350 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,989 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.20. 1,762,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,421,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

