Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,709,316,000 after buying an additional 173,316 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,717,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,439 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,427,580,000 after purchasing an additional 865,909 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,746,674,000 after purchasing an additional 480,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,583,056,000 after purchasing an additional 865,463 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

NASDAQ:FB traded down $5.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $211.03. 932,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,185,016. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.47. The company has a market capitalization of $574.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.82 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $62,927.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,199 shares of company stock worth $1,803,424. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. OTR Global raised Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.51.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.