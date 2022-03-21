Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 309.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Unilever by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

UL traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.01. 176,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,210,017. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $61.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4873 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

