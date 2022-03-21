Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Sells 305 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen accounts for about 1.6% of Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $6,097,183.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $1,022,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,006 shares of company stock valued at $19,057,084. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABC traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.71. The stock had a trading volume of 26,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,194. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $111.34 and a one year high of $153.05. The company has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.50 and a 200 day moving average of $129.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.86.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

