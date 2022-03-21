Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys Shares of 11,783 China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in China Life Insurance in the third quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in China Life Insurance by 328.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in China Life Insurance in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in China Life Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in China Life Insurance by 10.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LFC. Zacks Investment Research raised China Life Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com cut China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE LFC opened at $7.99 on Monday. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $10.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.92.

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

