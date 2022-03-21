Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $416,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,068 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,408,616 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,843,585,000 after acquiring an additional 241,988 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $329,579,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Boeing by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,368,000 after buying an additional 405,815 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Boeing by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,225,603 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $269,559,000 after buying an additional 13,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Boeing by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,191,277 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $262,009,000 after buying an additional 102,973 shares during the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Langenberg & Company started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.05.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $192.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $167.58 and a 12-month high of $260.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.58.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($15.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

