Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $613,000 Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 41.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 61.6% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $174.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.44 and a 200-day moving average of $182.38. The company has a market cap of $75.59 billion, a PE ratio of 65.50, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $157.16 and a one year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 220.23%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCI. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($243.96) to €214.00 ($235.16) in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.46.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

