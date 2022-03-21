Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLK. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. 5.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE TLK opened at $31.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.71. Perusahaan Perseroan has a fifty-two week low of $20.44 and a fifty-two week high of $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day moving average of $27.90.

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

