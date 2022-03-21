Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases New Position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $2.72 on Monday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $8.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average is $5.36.
In other Aeglea BioTherapeutics news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn acquired 80,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $187,384.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 257,328 shares of company stock worth $545,246 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.06.
Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.
