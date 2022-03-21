Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases New Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,992,389 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $83,135,000 after purchasing an additional 375,171 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $2,973,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 75,800 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 19,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 9,824 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.
In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $48.08 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $50.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.01.
Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 10.38%.
Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile
Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.
