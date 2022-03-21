Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases New Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 654 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LH. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,671,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $460,962,000 after buying an additional 84,172 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $450,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $525,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH opened at $275.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $238.01 and a twelve month high of $317.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.72.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $65,290.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Neupert bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $263.66 per share, with a total value of $922,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 821 shares of company stock valued at $222,351 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.34.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

