Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 310 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 28,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 35,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $45.36 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.80 and a 1-year high of $56.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.40.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.