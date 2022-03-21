Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 356 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Sanofi by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Sanofi by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 65.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 19.4% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

SNY stock opened at $52.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.26. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $131.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.55.

SNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

