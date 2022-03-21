Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 766 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRI. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,131,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,449,000 after acquiring an additional 781,505 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,825,000 after acquiring an additional 289,608 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,958,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 429.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 129,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,296,000 after buying an additional 104,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 1,872.0% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after buying an additional 80,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

TRI opened at $108.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $52.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.03. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.95 and a fifty-two week high of $123.60.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 89.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

TRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.30.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

