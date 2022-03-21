Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Takes Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,019 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $75,058.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total transaction of $1,208,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,940,964. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $249.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $254.93. The company has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.58.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.67.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

