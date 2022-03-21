Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PPSI. TheStreet lowered shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Pioneer Power Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.
NASDAQ:PPSI opened at $6.04 on Friday. Pioneer Power Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.87.
About Pioneer Power Solutions (Get Rating)
Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.
