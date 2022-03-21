Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PPSI. TheStreet lowered shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Pioneer Power Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:PPSI opened at $6.04 on Friday. Pioneer Power Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.87.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPSI. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 40,069.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 40,470 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 2.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pioneer Power Solutions by 8.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

