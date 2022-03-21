Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stryker in a research report issued on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.29. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.41 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.09.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $267.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $256.25 and a 200 day moving average of $262.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker has a 12-month low of $227.84 and a 12-month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Stryker by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 53.36%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

