Pirate Chain Achieves Market Capitalization of $317.61 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for $1.66 or 0.00004038 BTC on popular exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $317.61 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.80 or 0.00431764 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00090830 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00104944 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006476 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000646 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 61.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 190,992,181 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

