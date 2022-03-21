Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PLTK. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Playtika from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Macquarie started coverage on Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Playtika from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Playtika from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Playtika currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.13.

Shares of Playtika stock opened at $18.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of -0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.11. Playtika has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.00 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 61.32% and a net margin of 11.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Playtika will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Playtika during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Playtika during the third quarter worth $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Playtika by 175,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Playtika during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Playtika during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

