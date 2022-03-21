PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Trading Down 6%

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.35 and last traded at $14.64. Approximately 17,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,361,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.58.

PLBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 3.06.

PLBY Group ( NASDAQ:PLBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($1.55). PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 16.38% and a negative net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PLBY Group by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,645,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,830,000 after acquiring an additional 247,239 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 23,557 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,911,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period.

About PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.