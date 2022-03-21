Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Points International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Points International from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.25.

Shares of PCOM opened at $17.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $257.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -573.33 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average of $16.90. Points International has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $19.03.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Points International stock. QV Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Points International Ltd. ( NASDAQ:PCOM Get Rating ) (TSE:PTS) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 996,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Points International makes up 1.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 6.67% of Points International worth $17,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Points International Company Profile

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

