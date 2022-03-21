Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Shares Down 8.4%

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) fell 8.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.38 and last traded at $7.43. 11,973 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,228,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRCH. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Porch Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.48. The stock has a market cap of $731.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.69.

Porch Group ( NASDAQ:PRCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 41.96% and a negative net margin of 56.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Porch Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Porch Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 133,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Porch Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Porch Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Porch Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

