Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Given a €97.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €97.00 ($106.59) target price on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PAH3 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($109.89) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($95.60) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €93.00 ($102.20) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($131.87) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €133.00 ($146.15) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Porsche Automobil presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €101.50 ($111.54).

Shares of PAH3 stock opened at €82.16 ($90.29) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €83.32 and a 200-day moving average price of €84.64. Porsche Automobil has a 52 week low of €67.02 ($73.65) and a 52 week high of €102.00 ($112.09). The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion and a PE ratio of 9.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

