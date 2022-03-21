Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $14.00 target price on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Poshmark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.20.

Shares of NASDAQ POSH opened at $12.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.12. The firm has a market cap of $987.95 million, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.31. Poshmark has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $52.39.

In related news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $63,305.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $42,671.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,875 shares of company stock valued at $122,988.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in Poshmark in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,886,000. MV Management XI L.L.C. acquired a new position in Poshmark in the 4th quarter valued at $85,364,000. Dorsey Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Poshmark in the 4th quarter valued at $56,311,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Poshmark by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,119,859 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $26,608,000 after purchasing an additional 231,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Poshmark by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 776,880 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $13,230,000 after purchasing an additional 141,470 shares during the last quarter. 35.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Poshmark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

