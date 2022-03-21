Primecoin (XPM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.14 Million

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 21st. Primecoin has a market cap of $2.14 million and $922.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Primecoin has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0535 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 40,021,979 coins. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.