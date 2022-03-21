Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.390-$2.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PRIM traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.16. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $36.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.57.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $884.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.46 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 11.22%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRIM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Primoris Services has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.75.

In other Primoris Services news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $530,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,176,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 25,596 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,906,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

