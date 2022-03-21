Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.850-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $142 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $140.55 million.

Shares of PRGS opened at $45.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $41.06 and a twelve month high of $53.99.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business had revenue of $143.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Progress Software by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 98,118 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $775,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Progress Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Progress Software by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 175,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,450,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 124,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progress Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.