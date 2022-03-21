Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for SentinelOne Inc Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:S)

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of SentinelOne in a report issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.26). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SentinelOne’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $78.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.27.

SentinelOne stock opened at $40.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.46. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $29.30 and a 12-month high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 25.56% and a negative net margin of 132.37%. The business’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of S. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 69,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $3,338,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $2,690,544.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 294,116 shares of company stock worth $13,560,373. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

