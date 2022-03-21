Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report issued on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.43. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ZION. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $67.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $47.06 and a one year high of $75.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,051,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $2,206,010.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797 over the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,504,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 188,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

