Raymond James Analysts Give Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) a C$3.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$3.50 price target on Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MOZ has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC cut their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.54.

Shares of Marathon Gold stock opened at C$2.93 on Friday. Marathon Gold has a 52-week low of C$2.13 and a 52-week high of C$3.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$747.63 million and a P/E ratio of -81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 17.47 and a current ratio of 17.71.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

