Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.50.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

RTX stock traded up $2.42 on Wednesday, reaching $99.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,622,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,055,871. Raytheon Technologies has a 52 week low of $74.63 and a 52 week high of $104.34. The company has a market capitalization of $148.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.38%.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 394.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,013,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,095,000 after buying an additional 808,192 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after acquiring an additional 23,852 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 137,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

