Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Real Good Food Company Inc. is a health and wellness focused frozen food company. It develops, markets and manufactures foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar and made from gluten and grain-free ingredients. The Real Good Food Company Inc. is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RGF. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Real Good Food in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.19.

RGF stock opened at $8.15 on Thursday. Real Good Food has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33.

In related news, Director Deanna T. Brady acquired 5,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $36,797.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGF. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Real Good Food during the 4th quarter worth approximately $803,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Real Good Food during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Real Good Food in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Real Good Food in the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Real Good Food during the fourth quarter worth about $1,741,000. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

About Real Good Food (Get Rating)

