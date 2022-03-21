Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 126,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 37,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on O shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

Shares of NYSE O traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $66.58. 4,160,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,978,872. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.43 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.53 and a 200 day moving average of $68.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 70.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 314.90%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

