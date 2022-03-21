Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SAGE) in the last few weeks:

3/10/2022 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $57.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $40.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $44.00 to $41.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Sage Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/25/2022 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $60.00 to $50.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $95.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to $96.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

SAGE stock opened at $34.69 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.99. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.48 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.67.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.43% and a negative net margin of 7,258.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.47) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 16.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,769,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,976,000 after purchasing an additional 957,993 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,228,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,319,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,874,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,371,000 after buying an additional 24,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,168,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,249,000 after buying an additional 192,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,561,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,433,000 after buying an additional 397,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

