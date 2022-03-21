Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2022

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMDGet Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect Relmada Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.47) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Relmada Therapeutics stock opened at $24.08 on Monday. Relmada Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.23 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $635.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLMD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,385,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,211,000 after purchasing an additional 174,994 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,749,000 after purchasing an additional 90,254 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $2,219,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 10,710 shares during the period. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Relmada Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.11.

About Relmada Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

Earnings History for Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD)

