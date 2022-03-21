Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect Relmada Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.47) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Relmada Therapeutics stock opened at $24.08 on Monday. Relmada Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.23 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $635.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.76.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLMD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,385,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,211,000 after purchasing an additional 174,994 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,749,000 after purchasing an additional 90,254 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $2,219,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 10,710 shares during the period. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Relmada Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.11.

About Relmada Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.