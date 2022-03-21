Relx Plc (LON:REL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,491.20 ($32.40).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,892 ($37.61) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,605 ($33.88) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,300 ($29.91) to GBX 2,670 ($34.72) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,300 ($29.91) to GBX 2,330 ($30.30) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Relx alerts:

In related news, insider N L. Luff sold 13,867 shares of Relx stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,273 ($29.56), for a total transaction of £315,196.91 ($409,878.95).

REL opened at GBX 2,308 ($30.01) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £44.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,241.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,263.18. Relx has a 52-week low of GBX 1,759.50 ($22.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,451 ($31.87). The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 35.50 ($0.46) per share. This is an increase from Relx’s previous dividend of $14.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. Relx’s payout ratio is 0.63%.

About Relx (Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.