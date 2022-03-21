Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.69 Per Share

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.686 per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

Shares of TSE:QSR opened at C$73.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$71.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$74.68. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of C$68.17 and a 12-month high of C$87.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.47.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QSR shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$75.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a C$78.50 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$77.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$75.13.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

