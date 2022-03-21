Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 1,593 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 302,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Avient were worth $16,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Avient by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,450,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,936,000 after purchasing an additional 29,701 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avient by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,584,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,801,000 after purchasing an additional 256,207 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Avient by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,094,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,062,000 after purchasing an additional 122,256 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Avient by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,841,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,351,000 after purchasing an additional 31,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Avient by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,695,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $51.20 on Monday. Avient Co. has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.46 and a 200 day moving average of $52.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Avient had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Avient’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVNT. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

