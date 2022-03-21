Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Middleby were worth $14,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Middleby by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,514,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,138,000 after buying an additional 1,332,582 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Middleby by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,424,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,397,000 after buying an additional 249,752 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Middleby in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,864,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Middleby by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,733,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,114,000 after buying an additional 176,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Middleby by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,418,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,868,000 after buying an additional 329,235 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $168.84 per share, with a total value of $101,304.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total value of $460,900.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MIDD. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Middleby from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.56.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $172.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.37 and its 200 day moving average is $181.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $157.25 and a 12 month high of $201.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.65.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $866.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.41 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

