Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,731 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $17,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,013,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,150,270,000 after purchasing an additional 812,865 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,244,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,427,928,000 after buying an additional 265,744 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,072,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $822,610,000 after buying an additional 564,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,977,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,465,000 after buying an additional 1,679,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,154,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,487,000 after buying an additional 2,105,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $108.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.34. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $88.81 and a twelve month high of $135.82. The company has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

IHS Markit ( NYSE:INFO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

In other IHS Markit news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $665,026.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

