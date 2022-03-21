Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 275,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 185,465 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in American International Group were worth $15,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in American International Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,673,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,958,119,000 after buying an additional 301,763 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in American International Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,271,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $726,206,000 after buying an additional 516,806 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in American International Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,030,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $715,255,000 after buying an additional 78,963 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in American International Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,423,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $627,250,000 after buying an additional 46,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in American International Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,407,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $461,489,000 after buying an additional 75,812 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AIG opened at $61.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.54 and a 52-week high of $63.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.79 and a 200 day moving average of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

