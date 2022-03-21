Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $14.85 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 166,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,908 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $14,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,233 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,681 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,347,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,540,000 after purchasing an additional 303,065 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,339,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,970,000 after buying an additional 228,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,979,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,812,000 after buying an additional 151,838 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

AEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.31.

American Electric Power stock opened at $94.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $98.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.92.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.65%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $188,811.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 6,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $607,729.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,989 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.