Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $15.23 Million Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 221,004 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,198 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $15,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 17.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 115.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 50,309 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 9.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 163,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 14,446 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 9.9% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 12.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $66.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.63. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $59.01 and a one year high of $84.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.52.

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.04 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $603,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 15,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $973,651.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,213 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVLT. Zacks Investment Research raised Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

