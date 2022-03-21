Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 251,745 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,962 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $14,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,021,932,000 after acquiring an additional 957,284 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,807,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,240,000 after acquiring an additional 193,129 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,414,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,389,000 after acquiring an additional 402,970 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,419 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,545,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,344,000 after acquiring an additional 748,236 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $52.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $44.19 and a one year high of $64.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.27 and its 200 day moving average is $56.80.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

