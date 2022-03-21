REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $614.04 Million

Brokerages expect REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) to announce sales of $614.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for REV Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $636.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $597.76 million. REV Group reported sales of $643.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th.

On average, analysts expect that REV Group will report full year sales of $2.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.44 million. REV Group had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REVG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, REV Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,384,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,074,000 after buying an additional 351,152 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,289,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,546,000 after buying an additional 114,516 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,171,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,423,000 after buying an additional 1,635,149 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,559,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,214,000 after buying an additional 326,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,962,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,686,000 after buying an additional 23,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

REV Group stock opened at $13.50 on Monday. REV Group has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $22.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

