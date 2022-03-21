Reviewing Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) and Invacare (NYSE:IVC)

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) and Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Vicarious Surgical has a beta of -0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invacare has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

82.5% of Vicarious Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.3% of Invacare shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Invacare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vicarious Surgical and Invacare’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicarious Surgical N/A N/A -$7.27 million N/A N/A Invacare $872.46 million 0.07 -$45.56 million ($1.32) -1.31

Vicarious Surgical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Invacare.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vicarious Surgical and Invacare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicarious Surgical 0 1 3 0 2.75 Invacare 0 0 2 0 3.00

Vicarious Surgical currently has a consensus price target of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 140.04%. Invacare has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 391.33%. Given Invacare’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Invacare is more favorable than Vicarious Surgical.

Profitability

This table compares Vicarious Surgical and Invacare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicarious Surgical N/A -779.00% -17.28% Invacare -5.22% -9.22% -2.52%

Summary

Invacare beats Vicarious Surgical on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vicarious Surgical (Get Rating)

Vicarious Surgical Inc. operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Invacare (Get Rating)

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

