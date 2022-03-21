Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €191.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) received a €191.00 ($209.89) price target from equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($131.87) target price on Rheinmetall in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Warburg Research set a €210.00 ($230.77) target price on Rheinmetall in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($186.81) price objective on Rheinmetall in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($91.21) price objective on Rheinmetall in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €116.00 ($127.47) price objective on Rheinmetall in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rheinmetall currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €135.09 ($148.45).

Shares of Rheinmetall stock traded up €6.50 ($7.14) on Monday, hitting €169.50 ($186.26). 744,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €111.39 and a 200 day moving average price of €93.16. Rheinmetall has a 1-year low of €76.28 ($83.82) and a 1-year high of €162.95 ($179.07). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.70.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

