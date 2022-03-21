Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $56.14 Million

Equities analysts expect Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) to post $56.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Riskified’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $57.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.00 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Riskified will report full-year sales of $255.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $254.76 million to $256.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $324.29 million, with estimates ranging from $311.76 million to $340.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Riskified.

Get Riskified alerts:

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 49.24% and a negative net margin of 75.96%. The company had revenue of $69.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RSKD shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Riskified from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Riskified from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Shares of NYSE RSKD traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.58. The company had a trading volume of 863,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,208. Riskified has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $40.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average is $13.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSKD. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,253,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $635,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Company Profile (Get Rating)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Riskified (RSKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.