Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $7.58 on Friday. Riverview Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $8.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $168.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.78.

Riverview Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RVSB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $15.18 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,420 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

